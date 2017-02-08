Mass Sensitisation, A Tool to Support Anti-FGM Bill – Guardian Country Coordinator

The country coordinator of the Guardian Global Media Campaign to end Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) has underscored the importance of mass sensitisation in their effort to fight against the deep-rooted cultural practise in The Gambia.

Mam Lisa Camara, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, noted that sensitisation is one of the most powerful tools to ease the enforcement of the ban of the practice by The Gambia Government.

The Gambia recently joined the rest of the world to observe the International Day of Zero Tolerance on FGM, which is celebrated annually on February 6th.

However, the event is observed in various forms, one of which was radio talk shows on the electronic media across the country to better sensitise the public on the subject matter.

According to her, the Guardian Global Media Campaign is a movement committed to promoting the rights and welfare of women. “These efforts are to benefit actions fighting violence against women and girls as a whole and the Guardian Global Media Campaign to end FGM, is here to amplify its media campaign to send out messages on the ground to create more awareness,” she said.

She stressed the need to sensitise communities, saying despite the ban on FGM, which is the greatest achievement of the FGM global campaign, local communities still need to be sensitise more about the implications and consequences of the act as well as the law put in place.

by Saffiatou Colley