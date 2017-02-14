Mayor Bah Warns Against Islamophobia, Xenophobia

The Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) has called on both the Muslim and Christian communities in the country to shun Islamphobia and Xenophobia and live together in the spirit of peace and oneness.

Mayor Abdoulie Bah said that it is only through peace and togetherness that we can all enjoy the benefits of sustainable development which the new coalition government has envisage for the country.

This was contained in a declaration made by BCC in support of the Mayors and Cities Initiative under the auspices of the United Nation’s World Interfaith Harmony Week celebration held at EUCLID University headquarters in Brusubi last week.

The declaration was read by Sandigie Njie, the Public Relations Officer of Banjul City Council on behalf of the Mayor of Banjul.

Mayor Bah called on all to put aside all their political differences and work towards national development.

He acknowledged that the peace and love, which the city of Banjul has been known for during and after the colonial days, shall continue to prevail throughout the ages as embodied in the spirit of the Declaration.

‘On behalf of the Banjulians, I want to take this opportunity to warmly congratulate President Adama Barrow and his newly appointed cabinet ministers and I pray that Allah the Almighty guide them in their new tasks ahead. Let me also take this opportunity to inform all and sundry that The Gambia is at a point where we need to reconcile, develop and move forward in peace, progress and prosperity,’ Mayor Bah noted.

According to him, the United Nations’ General Assembly unanimously approved in October 2010 that the first week of February will henceforth be commemorated as the UN World Interfaith Harmony Week, saying the initiative is under the patronage of H.M. King Abdullah of Jordan.

He told the gathering that the EUCLID University headquartered in The Gambia was recognised as the first Prize winner of the 2016 UN World Interfaith Harmony with events taking place both locally and at international level.

‘The City of Banjul is proud to be known for its peaceful heritage and interfaith harmony, notably between the Muslims and the Christians, and as Mayor of Banjul on behalf of Banjul City Council and the entire inhabitants of Banjul do hereby proclaim from the 1st – 7th February 2017 as Annual UN World Interfaith Harmony Week Celebrations in Banjul, and the city’s participation in Mayors and Cities for Interfaith Harmony” (interfaith.org) as a Founding Participating City,’ he added.

by Lamin Darboe