Media Should Not Promote Hate Speech -Ceesay

Baboucarr Ceesay, a Journalist in the Gambia has stated that the Media should not promote hate speech during election coverage. According to him, different ethnic or cultural groups openly speak badly of each other.



“One group blames the other for difficulties or problems it is suffering, which can encourage violence against the blamed group,” he said.

The media, he went on, should desist from promoting hate speech, religious justifications and gender discrimination, adding that this are very extreme intolerance of other beliefs, thus it sometimes promotes conflict during election.

Mr. Ceesay made this remarks recently during a five days capacity building training organized by the Gambia Press Union (GPU) at a local hotel in Senegambia while he was presenting a paper on the Role of Media on Election Reporting

The Freelance Journalist noted that the media have long been playing significant role in election across the globe, but to do this job effectively the media must be free. As a cornerstone of democracy, he said the tradition media, which comprises of print and broadcast, work to ensure transparency and the dissemination of important electoral information so that the citizenry make informed choices. Therefore, he said, the media play a pivotal role in influencing political discourse during elections.

He said in the advent of the new media such as social media sites, blogs and other new media platforms, there is broader avenues that enhance possibilities for participatory citizenship.

Mr. Ceesay explained that, The Gambia media played a great role in informing the citizenry about their political rights in all the past elections but the manner of information dissemination in the December 1, 2016 presidential election cause the fleeing of many Gambians resulting in some 46,000 externally displaced and up to 2500 internally displaced during the post-election period (political impasse).

“As ordinary people tasked with this extraordinary job, we should be abreast with Election laws and create a close link with political sources and the Independent Electoral Commission,” he stated.

by Momodou Jawo