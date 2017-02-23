Medical and Dental Association Meets President Barrow

Members of the Medical and Dental Association of The Gambia, Wednesday paid a courtesy call to President Adama Barrow at a hotel in Senegambia.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the visit, Dr. Abubacarr Jah, president of the association said one of their main priority areas is Universal Health Coverage, which helps people to have accessible, affordable and quality health care.

He pointed out that their discussion with President Barrow centered on how to help and develop the health system.

Dr. Jah noted that one of his association’s plans is to put their expertise together and share with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, noting that they have a lot to offer to the health sector.

He said the president was happy about the Association’s visit.

by Momodou Faal