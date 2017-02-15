Medina Salaam Coalition Kaffo Holds Political Rally

The Medina Salaam Coalition Kambeng Kaffo over the weekend held a political rally in Kombo South District of West Coast Region (WCR).

The purposed of the meeting was to educate, raise awareness and enlighten the community of Medina Salaam about the objectives and rational behind the formation of a Coalition. The meeting brought together supporters of the coalition.

Speaking at the gathering, Dr. Amadou Scattred Janneh, the coordinator of Coalition for Change-The Gambia, commended the group for organising such a meeting, whiles calling on all and sundry to forgive and forget all that has happened in order to achieve a rapid socio–economic development under the Coalition Government.

The alkalo of Medina Salaam village, Sisawo Touray underscored the significance of the meeting, which he described as a moment of joy, reflection and forgiveness.

Speaking on behalf of the council of elders, Kalifa Saidy called on religious leaders to revolve in offering prayers to the new government for the attainment of their development aspirations and called on all and sundry to rally behind the Coalition Government not only for self-interest but for the development of the country.

The Coalition chairman for Medina Salaam village, Amadou Conteh commended ECOWAS for their giant strives in resolving the past political impasse in the country.

He thanked the community of Medina Salaam among others, who joined them to celebrate President Adama Barrow’s victory.

The chairperson of Medina Salaam Coalition wing, Jainaba Fatajo and the village Coalition Secretary General, Haruna Touray, both urged the new government to help them with electricity supply, safe drinking water, and health facility among others.

Whilst expressing hope in the improvement of the living condition of Gambians, the duo promised the coalition of a landslide victory in the forthcoming parliamentary election.

The youth coalition chairman reminded the gathering on the importance of parliamentary election and stressed the need for the people of Kombo South to work together for a massive victory in this coming election.

By Lamin B. Darboe