Mental Health Legislation Draft Act Reviewed

The formal process of enacting new Mental Health Legislation has started in earnest with the first workshop wholly dedicated to drafting the new legislation held at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on March 23rd, 2017.

The current legislation guiding Mental Health care in The Gambia is a document enacted 100 years back called the “1917 Lunatic Detention Act”.

Dawda Samba of the Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme (MHLAP) stated that the enactment of a new legislation was long overdue as the provisions in the current legislation were discriminatory, stigmatizing, views detention as a treatment, disregards the basic rights of persons with mental health problems and did not empower service users, caregivers and providers.

Samba who also serves as a member of the five member drafting sub-committee, heaped praises on the lawyers, Ministries of Justice and Health for the interest and commitment in drafting this new legislation.

He stated that the members of the sub-committee with instructions from the technical committee have come up with a zero draft and now the technical committee would have the opportunity to critique, review and update the document, which would metamorphose into a first draft when all recommended adjustments are captured.

Fatou Sulay Penn, Binta Masanneh Samura and Mariama Koita from the Ministry of Justice served as drafters and facilitators to review the zero draft.

The document was reviewed by line with great reference to other national laws, WHO tools, conventions on the rights of persons with disabilities ratified by The Gambia and other legislations from similar jurisdictions.

Bakary Sonko, the programme manager for Mental Health at the Ministry of Health, in his opening remarks, welcomed all the technical committee members to the third meeting on the process and the first review of the draft document. He thanked the state and non-state actors for their

participation in the process.

He appealed to the participants to share the outcome of the sessions with their institutions.

Mr. Bakary Tijan Jargo of the World Health Organisation, stepping in for Mr. Momodou Gassama, called on members of the committee to maintain the commitment and critically look at the document, which was aimed at promoting Mental Health services in The Gambia. This process will continue with further consultations, meetings and workshops to finalize the draft bill before it will be sent to the Ministry and presents to Cabinet for subsequent tabling before the

National Assembly.

The review process was supported by the World Health Organisation, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with partners.

by Momodou Faal