MESA Introduces SMS Services Forecasting Ocean Weather

In what could be described as a big relief to stakeholders in the country’s marine industry, members of Monitoring for Environment and Security in Africa (MESA) at the Ministry of Fisheries on Saturday embarked on an outreach campaign, introducing their new technology using mobile phone SMS services to get advance information regarding weather conditions at sea.

The initiative, which targets fishermen, personnel of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services and other marine stakeholders, saw MESA officials visiting coastal communities of Bakau, Tanji and Kartong among others.

The move, which is inline with Ecowas Marine SMS Service Forecasting Ocean Weather, is designed to create more awareness among stakeholders in the sector and to avert accidents at sea.

Through this initiative, fishermen and other marine stakeholders will be introduced to SMS services on their mobile phone regarding advance information relating to weather condition at sea.

However, the project is being already implemented in fourteen African countries, namely, Benin, Cape Verde, Cote d Ivory, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principle Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo and now The Gambia.

Amadou Jallow, national focal point at MESA The Gambia, said the objective of the services was to monitor and forecast weather conditions at ocean in order to help improve safety of fishermen and other marine stakeholders at sea.

The services, he went on, indicate charts of sea surface current, sea surface heights, sea surface temperature and salinity, sea surface winds and significant wave heights to provide early warning on weather conditions at sea.

These productions, he added, are mainly targeted at local fishermen, especially artisanal and semi-industrial fishermen who do not use sophisticated equipment, thus making them vulnerable at sea.

For his part, Lamin Sonko at Tanji Fire and Rescues Services, commended MESA for the initiative, saying providing these useful information to fishermen would greatly help them in their services.

“Now they can receive information through their phones regarding early warnings unlike before when they where only using their own experiences at sea” he stated.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow