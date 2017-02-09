Minister Bah Assures Tourists of Safer Environment

The new Minister of Tourism and Culture has assured tourists, holidaymakers and visitors to come back to the country where they can continue enjoying peace because The Gambia is safer than any other place as a tourist destination.

Speaking on Wednesday during a press briefing held at a hotel in Kololi, Hamat Bah told journalists that there is a need to project the destination, give another image of The Gambia and as well seize the opportunity to elaborate that Gambians are peaceful and that is what people are looking for in any destination.

Mr. Bah said in deed this is a great country that God love so much, thus he return thanks to Allah the Almighty for all that had happened.

He commended the people of the country and the entire region for their support and prayers for the country.

He dilated on their achievements so far within this short period of being in office as well as the step taken to see the returns of tourists to the destination within the shortest period after the political impasse.

“As you are aware that all the hotels are 90 percent full before the political impasse and of course security matters a lot, tour operators decided to withdraw and tourists were repatriated because of the uncertainty at the level of the security plus the fear that was within the politics of The Gambia.”

He quickly return gratitude to Almighty Allah for His mercy on Gambia as well as thanked the British, American, European Union and Senegalese Ambassadors to The Gambia for their concerned and love for the country.

He however dilated on the meeting held with the tourism stakeholders and assured of granting at least 90 percent of their request, which is a great achievement, and it has shown that the government is committed to the development of the industry.

Meeting the pressmen for the first time being the Minister of Tourism and Culture, he expressed his Ministry’s sincere gratitude to members of the press for their positive turnout at a very short notice.

A minute silence was observed for Biram Ngum aka Koto Ngum: Master sabarrkat, choreographer and troupe leader who passed away on Tuesday in Banjul.

by Yunus S Saliu