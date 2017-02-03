Minister Gomez Urges Youths to Join Hands for National Development

The newly sworn-in Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Henry Gomez has urged the youths of this country to join hands for national development, noting that though the task is too big but nothing is too heavy for the Almighty God.

Henry Gomez was speaking in an interview with Daily Observer shortly after his appointment and swearing-in as the new Minister for Youth and Sports at a ceremony held at a hotel in Senegambia on Wednesday.

He said that they cannot do it all alone as they need the support of everybody especially the youths of this country, because they are the future generation.

According to him, they could make it if they have all the support from the youths, saying he is not the boss but a servant to the youths and the country.

“I am not a boss to the youths but a servant to them. I am ready to serve the youths and the country because I don’t believe in tribes, nationality and friendship but I believed in hardworking,” he remarked.

Minister Gomez remarked that they want to keep the youths busy so that they would not embark on the journey through the Mediterranean Sea. He noted that unemployment develops poverty, thus they are going to make sure that there would be so many skills centres put in place for the youths to be train on different skills to develop themselves and the nation at large.

by Arfang MS Camara