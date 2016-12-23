Minister Jammeh Calls on Youth to Accommodate Progressive Ideas

The minister of Youth and Sports, Alieu K Jammeh, has implored on youths to pull their positive energies together and accommodate progressive ideas to make our shared destiny better for all of us and generations to come.

He emphasised that any temptation that could lead to violence and chaos in our discourse and or interactions should be avoided.

Alieu K Jammeh made these statements during the opening of a two-day youth convergence on the achievements of the Youth Agenda, held at The Gambia Pastoral Institute (GPI).

The event, which commenced on December 22 and to end on 24, is designed to create an inspiring platform for young people to reflect and meaningfully engage Government on a national youth agenda. It will also enable the youth to come up with a common position to facilitate the Government’s response in addressing challenges faced by them.

The minister continued: “No one wins in a violent political conflict. In an event where differences arise due to the simultaneous pursuit of incompatible goals, proven practise to reach an amicable resolution that is sustainable is achieved through negotiation and or mediation”.

According to him, the state of flux that we are in right now has the potential to lead us into three possible directions.

“One of them could be to consolidate the familiar; the other one is propelled by the desire to unleash energies in search of the unfamiliar, and the third behaviour could be a bumpy ride ending with an unimaginable anarchy,” he stated.

The Youth minister made it clear that right now people have a choice to make on which direction to pursue, saying his rational instinct encourages that they embark on the middle ground to unfamiliarity.

“The knowledge of the familiar and who we are becomes only useful when it is used as building blocks to become what we aspire to be. Without necessarily being judgmental, my assumption is that it is you the young men and women of our great country who will need to shoulder the noble responsibilities of building bridges across our artificial divisions so that the giant that we are can be awakened for our development,” he added.

Bafou Jeng, chairperson of the National Youth Council (NYC), said young people are social actors of change and progress, and so a crucial segment of a nation’s development. To this end, he noted, their constructive thoughts are therefore highly needed.

“When we talk about youth, we refer to not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also the partners of today. When we talk about youth, we refer to that period in which constructive thoughts and ideas spring to mind of the young ones and these ideas and thoughts when properly guided towards the right direction, can help shape the world,” she remarked.

The participation of youth, Jeng went on, is vital to national development and progress, positing that the term nation building or national development usually denotes the constructive process of engaging all citizens in building social cohesion, economic prosperity, agricultural sustainability in an inclusive way.

“This process cannot therefore be possible without the involvement of the youth,” she stressed.

Bakary Fadera, a specialist on Education and Youth at Actionaid International-The Gambia, described the youth convergence as highly relevant and topical.

“It could not have come at a better time, given that we have just emerged from holding an important presidential election,” he said.

The youth convergence, he went on, will also create a platform for interaction between youth, key stakeholders and government in facilitating the active participation and involvement of youth in agro-business, governance and politics in The Gambia.

“This exercise today is part of the commendable efforts of Activista, which is part of ActionAid International The Gambia’s multi-country campaign youth wing, which plays an active role in the land grabing campaign,” he said.

Fadera further disclosed that one of the key activities designed for implementation in 2016 is the training of youth on agro-business, which has been expanded to include governance and politics, hence the rationale of this convergence.

He assured the youth of AATG’s commitment to the development of youth as this has been enshrined in AAITG’s agenda.

He said AAITG and Activista have currently submitted proposals to UNDEF funds, noting that the objective of this proposal is to build on the achievements registered and demonstrated by youth in the recently concluded presidential election in terms of raising awareness about governance and building the capacities of the youth in this country.

“I indeed appreciate and recognise the power of the youth not only in terms of numbers in this country, but also through social media, which is a medium that enables the youth to communicate and demonstrate impact,” he said.

Lamin Darboe, executive director of the National Youth Council (NYC), called on development partners and institutions to understand that when dealing with young people they should be flexible, and work together towards the common objective of building a better movement that can bring effective social change.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan