Minister Vows to Revolutionise Fisheries Sector

The Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources has promised to revolutionise the fisheries sector and make it attractive for young people.

James Gomez, who is also the Minister responsible for National Assembly matters observed that the potentials of Fishing in The Gambia are unutilized. He said his ministry will do everything possible to boost the sector so as to enable the young people to venture in to fishing industry.

He made these remarks on his visit to the Banjul Fishing Jetty site in the capital as part of his familiarization tour of institutions under his purview. He is being accompanied by top officials of his ministry. He was received and taken on a conducted tour of the facilities at the Banjul Fishing Jetty by the General Manager Buba HMM Njie.

“We are going to work closely to ensure that any issues affecting the Jetty is addressed. We want more landings in the Banjul Jetty so that we can contribute immensely towards national development crusade,” he said.

According to him, the Barrow government aims to ensure that the Fisheries sector is also like the Tourism sector and that, “We are going to work towards achieving those aims,” he said.

The General Manager Buba HMM Njie, for his part, spoke highly of the importance of the Minister’s tour because it has availed them the opportunity to speak to him directly and hear t their constraints.

“We are working tirelessly in ensuring that more vessels come to the Banjul jetty,” he said.

by Momodou Jawo