Minority Leader Applauds APRC NAMs for Support As they Bid Farewell

The Minority Leader of the National Assembly of The Gambia applauded his colleagues APRC National Assembly Members (NAMs) for their support to him and other former opposition NAMs during and after the Assembly deliberations over the past years.

Samba Jallow who doubles as the National Assembly Member for Niamina Dankunku was speaking on Tuesday during the last sitting of some of the members in the first adjourned debate in the 2017 Legislative Year Sine-Die held at the National Assembly chambers.

Hon. Jallow described Parliament as an institution of its own where you come in contact with ideas. Therefore, he urged the outgoing NAMs to serve as mentors to the upcoming members, as it is important to have experience NAMs at the parliament.

According to him, during the First Ordinary Session of the National Assembly in the 2017 Legislative Year Sine-Dine bills and reports were tabled and approved by the deputies.

Seconded the motion, the National Assembly Member for Tumana Hon. Netty Baldeh thanked the electorates of his area for bestoring hope and confidence on him for the past 20 years as their representative at the National Assembly.

He said some of them, the opposition APRC NAMs gave up their seats to allow others to also contribute their part in nation building and their constituencies in particular.

He said for them (outgoing NAMs) they were at the assembly as one family while hoping that the same thing would prevail for the upcoming NAMs.

Hon. Menata Njie of Kiang West, Hon. Sainey Mbaye of Upper Saloum, Hon. Ousman Bah of Sabach Sanjally, Hon. Buba Bojang of Foni Kansala, Hon. Alhaji Sillah of Banjul North, Hon. Kalifa Jammeh of Bakau and Hasoum Jallow of Wuli West all called on their colleagues to forgive each other if they have offended anyone and look for the way forward.

by Lamin B. Darboe