Mobility Crisis Grips Abeke

Magistrate Hilary Abeke, the principal magistrate of the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court is currently grappling with mobility problems causing his continuous late arrival in court.

Abeke, a senior magistrate in the bench has since late 2016 been grappling with this problem thereby, causing some delay in series of cases set for hearing in the morning.

His continuous late arrival in court is highly observed by his subordinate staff and litigants who patiently wait on him for administrative and other issues that require his approvals. Abeke has on numerous occasions, in open court, expresses his apologies to the court on his late arrival, which he entirely based on vehicle problem.

“My residence was attacked a day after the December 1 presidential election and the police is aware of that. I join commercial vehicle and sometimes pay taxi to come to work. This is why I do arrive in court late. It’s a risk taking and I have been grappling with it since late last year,” said the magistrate.

According to Abeke, it is a risk for him to join commercial vehicles or board taxi to work considering his work, but his commitment to duty forced him to do so.

Last week, a senior lawyer, Pa Harry Jammeh whose client’s case suffers series of delay partly due to Abeke’s late arrival, showed concern over the senior magistrate’s current situation.

Abeke, an experience senior magistrate had presided over series of high profile cases at the subordinate court level.

by Meita Touray