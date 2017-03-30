Mohammed Ndow Vows to Empower Youths

Mohammed Ndow, the Peoples Progressive Party’s candidate vying for the Banjul Central seat in the forthcoming National Assembly elections has said, if elected, youth empowerment would be top among his priorities.



Speaking in an interview with the Daily Observer, Mohammed Ndow promised to be the mouth piece of the youths of his constituency as well defend their interest, needs, and aspirations. He added that if elected, he would advocate for youth and women empowerment, through capacity building programmes, which could help them to take their rightful steps and stand for their own.

He added that sports development would be among his priorities, noting that this could be done through lobbying from the government. He assured the people of Banjul Central that; he would work closely with government for Banjul to have a master-plan so that the city would be transformed into a modern one.

He called on the people of Banjul Central to vote him during the election.

by Momodou Faal