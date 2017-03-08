MoHERST Suspends UTG’s Senior Management Team

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) has on Tuesday suspended the Senior Management Team (SMT) of the University of The Gambia for further notice.

The Permanent Secretary of the Higher Education Ministry Yahya Sirreh Jallow disclosed this yesterday at the University Campus in MDI.

The suspension came as a result of a call made by the University Staff Association in collaboration with the Students’ Union.

The congress, which was aimed at bringing an end to the UTG lecturers’ sit-down strike by the Permanent Secretary of the Higher Education Ministry, attracted both staff and auxiliary staff of UTG demanding for the dissolution of the SMT.

PS Jallow urged the UTGSA to go back to school and start lectures while the Ministry negotiates with the SMT to meet the demands of the association. He revealed that the new Minister is yet to be sworn into office and that should be done before the end of this week. According to him, he is just there to negotiate with the two groups, which he referred to as the same family that is the UTGSMT and UTGSA.

“As we speak, a committee has been set up to investigate the conditions of the University, chaired by the Public Service Commission; so we have suspended the SMT and the commission has started work on Monday; so I am appealing for you to give us time to address some of these issues,” he stated.

Speaking at the congress, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, President of the UTGSA outlined some of the demands of his subjects, while commending the Ministry for their effort. He told the gathering that they would go to school and lecture with the condition that the Ministry meets their demands.

According to him, the Vice Councilor who is just 4 months old would be pardoned but the Secretary, Registrar, Deputy Vice Councilor of Administration and Academic DVC admin and DVC academic should resign with immediate effect.

On behalf of the Students’ Union, Sanna Darbo stressed that the students are with the lecturers since the beginning of the sit-down strike and they would continue to support them. He said that the development of the UTG is for their interest.

Therefore, he urged the Ministry to meet the demands for the dissolution of the SMT.

by Fatoumatta K. Saidykhan

& Binta Bah