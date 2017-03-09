MoH&SW Calls for Continuous Health Services Research in Gambia

The Director of Planning and Information at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (MoH&SW), Dr. Dawda Ceesay has called on all healthcare workers to continue conducting health services research in the country, noting that such would help the country’s health system research in a number of areas.

Dr. Dawda Ceesay was speaking on Tuesday, while representing the Minister of Health and Social Welfare at the closing ceremony of a two-day forum on the Final National Policy Panel to review the final research results investigating community-based scheduled screening and treatment of malaria in pregnancy.

Organised by the Health Ministry through the Directorate of Health Research (DHR), in partnership with World Health Organisation/Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (WHO/TDR), Switzerland and WHO Country Office in The Gambia, the forum was held at a hotel in Bakau.

This European Union-funded research project was also executed in Benin and Burkina Faso in collaboration with the International Research Consortium (COSMIC) with the aim of community-based scheduled screening and treating of malaria in pregnancy for improved maternal and infant health.

Dr. Ceesay said that a number of key important issues where raised based on findings during the meeting which could help the country’s economic, social and policy health areas.

The Director of Planning and Information added that one of key issues could be in the areas of human resources management which his ministry would like to invest on. He described the training as very important one in managing healthcare working especially those that serve within the communities

Dr. Charles Sagoe Moses, WHO Country Representative, said that the research study has examined the role community health workers might have, adding that the health workers could encourage more pregnant women to go to the antenatal clinics for care and to obtain preventive treatment.

He added that health workers in their own community identify and treat malaria in pregnant women in between Antenatal visits, noting that the purposed of the final meeting is therefore to hear from study investigators as well as to assess what policy and practice changes need to be considered

“Our role in this is vital and the success of the recommendations coming out from this research lies in your faithful hands,” he told the participants, adding that malaria incidence and the effectiveness of the preventive treatment is different in The Gambia than the two countries. He said this was why the three countries have been selected.

Balla Kandeh, Programme Manager National Malaria Control, said that malaria is one of the most fundamental public health problems to confront Africa, recalling that once upon a time, malaria was the leading cause of illness and death among children, inhabiting their ability to learn during childhood and to earn during adulthood.

“For a considerably length of time, malaria has been a central long-term drive of poverty and hopelessness in sub-Saharan Africa. Health economists have documented that malaria cost Africa at least 12 billion dollars in direct losses alone, not to talk of other economic implications with even broader ramifications”. He indicated.

Jamie Guth, Communications Manager of Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (WHO/TDR), Switzerland said that, they are one part of the multi-countries research study that has been happening not only in The Gambia but also in Benin and Burkina Faso.

She explained that the study has been looking at how to treat pregnant women so that they will not get malaria, or even if they get malaria how to treat it soon so that they help determine the outcome of the baby.

by Arfang MS Camara