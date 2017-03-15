MoHSW Signs Medical Cooperation with Chinese Embassy

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (MoHSW) Tuesday signed a protocol with the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia on the provision of a Chinese Medical Team to The Gambia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the conference room at the Health Ministry in Banjul, the Minister Saffie Lowe Ceesay described the signing of the Medical Cooperation between her Ministry and the Chinese Embassy as another milestone towards strengthening the health sector in The Gambia.

She stated that The Gambia and China has a very good working relationship dates back in the 70s noting that the coming of the Chinese Medical team in the country would greatly strengthen the health delivery system and the team will work closely with their Gambian counterparts .

The Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, Zhang Jiming stated that a team of nine medical specialist from China are expected to arrive in The Gambia by June 2017.

He pointed out that this is not the first time between the Government of The Gambia and the People’s Republic of China to sign medical cooperation noting that the first signing of such cooperation was done in 1975.

He disclosed that from 1977 up to 1995, 15 groups of medical team were sent to the Gambia by China adding that a total number of 180 doctors worked in the country.

Dawda Ceesay, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it is a long period of time that the health sector were without specialist and this has created a gap within the sector but now with the coming of the Chinese Medical team, the trend would change.

by Momodou Faal