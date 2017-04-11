More Sensitisation Needed on Parliamentary Elections – Concern Citizens

During the course of the April 6th Parliamentary Elections, Gambians expressed their apprehension on the low voter turnout in the said elections compared with the past elections. According to the information gathered by this reporter, many Gambians give more attention to the presidential elections, with the notion that it’s more curtail to national development. However, the general overview is for the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) to carry out more awareness programmes.

Speaking to different individuals at various locations within the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region, Maryam Drammeh, the assistant preceding officer of New Jeshwang Cutting Stream, opined that the electoral process was smooth in the area, but was quick to lament on the poor turnout of voters. This, she said, remains a concern as people give more prominence to the Presidential elections than the National Assembly elections.

Drammeh challenged the NCCE to come up with more strategic sensitisation methods for the general public to know that casting vote in any election is a civic duty, moreover, knowing the importance of such elections.

Ali Touray, a preceding officer, at Marakissa Bantaba Polling Station, noted that National Assembly is undoubtedly more important than Presidential. “But this doesn’t change the mind set of Gambians towards the election cycle. So giving them much attention is one thing we seriously need to consider,” he said. “I believe more sensitisation is needed to be done by the NCCE because this has now become a tradition in The Gambia. People are only focused on Presidential elections and after that, they turn their backs on the rest of the elections, which are equally geared towards the development of the country,” he said.

The PDOIS representative at Brikama South, Ebrima Ceesay and Fatoumatta Fatty the UDP Observer at Ebo Town Stream One, equally expressed the need for more civic education by NCCE to enhance the awareness level of Gambians on this issue.

by Saffiatou Colley