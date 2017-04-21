Morgan Heritage Goes Global With New Album

In a recent series of firsts and historical moments, Grammy-winning reggae group, Morgan Heritage thrilled fans and music lovers from Asia to Africa on the Avrakedabra World Tour 2017.

The worldwide tour is only befitting as the untraditional creation of the Avrakedabra album with recording sessions taking place across four different continents, highlighting the group’s effort of taking reggae music to the four corners of the earth.

The magical Avrakedabra journey was launched in Dubai, where Morgan Heritage performed for the first time.

Continuing the Avrakedabra World Tour 2017, on April 10, the siblings took the stage in Kenya and introduced Selah and Reggae Night from the anticipated album. The latter was a labour of love, as the band considers Kenya their home away from home.

“Kenya has become one of our homes, so there are three places in the world we call home: Jamaica, America, and now Kenya. We will bring our families here in the very near future,” Peetah Morgan said in an interview.

LONGEVITY

Trodding on to deliver reggae to the world, the touring veterans, renowned for their endurance, longevity and outstanding showmanship, made their historical performance debut at the Lugolo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda, to a capacity crowd of more than 18,000 people.

As Morgan Heritage continues on the Avrakedabra World Tour, a third single from the forthcoming album has been released globally, not including North America. Produced by Llamar ‘Riff Raff’ Brown and Morgan Heritage. They are featuring reggae stars Kabaka Pyramid and Dre Island, have received rave reviews and was featured on ‘New Music Friday France’ on Spotify upon its release day on April 14.

“We got the track from the producer a year ago from Jamaica, and when writing the song, the idea came up to feature Kabaka and Dre on the song. We reached out to them and they were both game to get it done. Their enthusiasm to work with us can be heard in the song. When putting on the final touches and mixing the song in Miami, we all felt this song would definitely connect with this ‘intergalactic generation’,” Mojo Morgan said.

Slated to be released on May 19, Morgan Heritage’s upcoming album, Avrakedabra, is now available for preorder on various online platforms.

Source Jamaicastar

Related