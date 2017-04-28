MoTIRIE: Entry Into Road Transport Industry Is Free

The of Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has stated that entry into the road transport industry is free and any individual owing a roadworthy vehicle with all necessary licenses and permits can operate transport services for goods and passengers along any routes.

Below is the full text of the Press Release:

This Ministry has been informed that recently there have been interruptions of vehicles transporting goods by some members of transport unions. As a result, this Ministry wishes to inform the general public that entry into the road transport industry is free and any individual owning a roadworthy vehicle with all necessary licenses and permits can operate transport services for goods and passengers along any routes.

The Government of the Gambia is in the process of drafting a legal framework for the smooth operation of the transport sector. In the interim, the Ministry of trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Ministry of Interior, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Banjul City Council and the Gambia Ports Authority have come up with the following measures which must be adhered to until further notice;

l Investment in the transport sector should be opened to all irrespective of nationality and that there should not be any discrimination;

l All trucks involved in the commercial transport of goods within the Gambia should join the queue;

l Foreign Vehicles should not be involved in the commercial transport of good within The Gambia and as such they would not be subjected to the queuing system established.

l A retailer with private trucks for the purpose of transporting his or her own goods should be allowed to leave the queue at any time for only one pick up. All the rest of the vehicles should join the queue.

l All vehicles engaged in the commercial transportation of goods from the Greater Banjul Area should be parked at Bond Road/Abuko being the designated parking areas when they are not due to loading, to reduce congestion in Banjul and to ensure transparency in the implementation of the queuing system.

We urge all stakeholders to comply failing which the due process of the law will be applied.



by Awa Gassama