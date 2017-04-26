MOU on Waste Management to Reduce Burden on BAC

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Brikama Area Council (BAC) and Dresden Banjul Organisation (DBO) and NGO based in Sukuta, The Gambia, is believed to help in the management of waste in West Coast Region (WCR), which is considered as the largest in the country.

The said MOU is for the establishment and operation of a pilot waste management project at Tambana Dumpsite in Brikama.

According to Lamin B.J. Samateh, the representative of the executive director of the National Environment Agency, WCR being the biggest and most populous region in the country generates a higher volume of waste, which he said is un-comparable to any part of the country.

In his welcoming remarks, the chairman of the Brikama Area Council, Bakary Saibo Sanneh underscored the importance of the event, affirming that no meaningful development could take place without a healthy nation. He added that the signing of this MOU would go a long way in the management of the environment.

He urged council staff to give the utmost support to DBO for the successful implementation of the pilot project, stressing that waste management in the region remains the council’s biggest challenge.

The director of governance at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government Pa Kejaw Darboe, highlighted the significance of the project, while reiterating his Ministry’s commitment to give its support to ensure that the MOU serve the interest of the people of the region while commending DBO for complementing government’s efforts.

Dresden Banjul Organisation’s chief executive, Heinz Bormann, commended Brikama Area Council for their commitment and dedication towards the project, noting that the signing of the MOU would enable his organisation to start to develop a solid waste management system including strategy for waste collection, treatment and disposal.

For him, Momodou Njie, a board member of Dresden Banjul Organisation, spoke at length on the importance of the project, stating that it would create not only employment opportunities, provide professional training on waste management and further development of skills of the technicians and workers using qualified experts, but also ensure the transfer of knowledge and contribute to the further development of skills, expertise within the council through the realisation and implementation of the project for it sustainability.

by Saffiatou Colley