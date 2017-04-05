MRC-U.K. TOP BRASS Meets president Barrow

As part of his visit to The Gambia and Senegal, the chief executive of the Medical Research Council U.K., (MRC UK) Professor Sir John Savill, today met His Excellency, President Adama.

The visit was part of MRCG’s initiative to commend President Barrow on his victory in the recent presidential elections and to also extend The unit’s enthusiasm to work with the new government.

MRCG’s research is focused on the health priorities of The Gambia and neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region. Its outputs contribute to the Government of The Gambia’s aims of improving nutrition, infant and maternal health, reducing mortality and ensuring that primary health care is accessible and affordable in both rural and urban centres.

He was accompanied by Professor Umberto D’Alessandro, MRCG Unit’s director and Dr. Jonathan Pearce, head of the Infection and Immunity Board, MRC-U.K.

by Samba Jawo