NAC Awards 24 Agricultural Journalists

The Network of Agricultural Communicators (NAC) on Friday presented awards to 24 Agricultural Journalists, who underwent an 18-month training dubbed “Empowering Farmers by Means of Better Agricultural Journalism”.

The training was funded by the Danish Civil Society Organization (CISU), through their partners from The Danish Food and Agriculture Journalists (DFAJ).

Deputizing for the minister of Agriculture, Lamin Bajo, an official at the said ministry, while acknowledging the importance of the project, maintained that the government of The Gambia places a high premium on the country’s agricultural sector.

He added: “Undesirably a large number of the rural populations are involved in subsistence agriculture and that the community radios play key role as they answer direct question from the farmers”.

Bajo assured that the move is another important milestone in the annals of history of educational development in The Gambia, saying the gesture was highly welcome as the government is paying special attention to value chain.

The minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Demba Jawo described capacity building as an important component for journalists and radio mangers of various media houses in the country.

He challenged them to work on training their staff for quality output.

In his opening remarks, Amadou Jallow, president of the network highlighted that agriculture is everyone’s business and cannot be left aside. He described the training of radio presenters on agricultural issues as crucial as it will help farmers a lot as many farmers cannot speak English.

“So with journalist trained on how to present and conducted interviews will help in them greatly.”

Modou S. Joof, one of the lead trainers of the project stated that the training was meant to build the skills of journalists in helping farmers what best tools to use in communicating with the public.

Some of the areas they were trained on include News leads and interviews.

Sang Mendy, the country coordinator said the aim of the project is to develop farmers with better agricultural programmes on most radio stations across the country, saying students have been prepared to work on their own.

Saikou Jammeh, secretary general of The Gambia Press Union expressed delight to be part of the programme and most importantly for journalists to specialised in certain areas.

Jammeh described agriculture as the second most important sector in the country’s development endeavors.

Finn Asnes also spoke at the occasion and certificates and gifts were awarded to the students at the end of the programme.

by Lolly M. Camara