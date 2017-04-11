NAC Represents a True Potential of Inspiration -IFAJ President

Network of Agricultural Communicators (NAC) The Gambia has been recognized by the president of International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ), as a classical example that Agricultural Journalist Associations around the world could learn from, to bring revolution in global agricultural development trends.

Addressing the 2017 IFAJ and DuPont Pioneer Master Class participants, in South Africa’s Gauteng province after a presentation by the network’s president, Amadou Jallow, during a session, Owen Roberts said that the NAC is a true potential of inspiration to all agricultural journalist guilds around the world, saying the way the network members come together and form around a project represents the true ideals and commitment of IFAJ.

Ten participants from The Gambia, Cameroon, Georgia, Togo, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia and ten other IFAJ young leaders are currently participating in the Master Class – a programme for professional development, leadership training and global networking in South Africa.

NAC was represented by its president, Amadou Jallow and one of its employees, Modou S. Joof, a freelance journalist and blogger.

The Master Class was conducted from 30th – 1st April in conjunction with IFAJ’s global congress held near Pretoria, from 2nd – 8th April.

Mr. Roberts said it was inspiring that NAC, with the cooperation of the Danish Food and Agriculture Journalists (DFAJ) has moved far in educating agricultural journalists and providing them with materials to adequately help in making the voice of the farmers heard.

The NAC president, Amadou Jallow said since the establishment of the network, it remained committed to offer agricultural education to journalists and providing them with materials as one of its core principles. “We understand that every person in the world has a responsibility to contribute to the development and promotion of agriculture. It is the only global sector that no one can live without. So who will feed the world?” Jallow said.

Jallow told the gathering that through the network’s collaboration with DFAJ, they are implementing an 18-month Agricultural Journalism Education Project, named: Empowering Farmers Through Effective Agricultural Journalism.

The project, he said targets to train 26 radio journalists, 80 per cent of who are from community radios, on effective agricultural reporting.

Mr. Jallow said the project runs from November 2015 to April 2017 and it equally targets to empower farmers together with a well-equipped media that has the ability to influence positive change in Gambia’s agricultural development trends.

Per Henrik Hansen, member of the Danish Food and Agriculture Journalists said their collaboration with NAC is bringing positive change in The Gambia journalists’ agricultural reporting trend.

He said the network has some of the finest and hardworking young journalists who always show strong commitment and passion to the advocacy and shaping of a smooth revolution of Gambia’s agriculture.