NaLOA LRR Branch Intensifies Anti-Bushfire Campaign

In its quest to put a halt to illegal and indiscriminate bushfires in the region, Members of the National Livestock Owner’s Association (NaLOA), Lower River Region branch, recently convened a day’s consultation meeting, at Jarra-West District Tribunal Court, in Soma.

The move was designed to amplify their efforts to curb illegal bushfires in the region. The self-funded initiative was also meant to bring members together and discuss range of issues pertaining to the operations of the Association as well as to strengthen the association’s collaboration with the wider community within the region.

Ebrima Jallow, the president of the National Livestock Owner’s Association (NaLOA) underscored the importance of livestock to the livelihoods of Gambians, and calls for collective effort to protect and safeguard the country’s environment from unsustainable and illegal practices like bushfire.

“We must come together and protect our environment from all forms of illegal and unattainable practices like bushfire. People must be aware that bushfires are not only anti-environmental practices, but as well a threat that pose a survival risks to Animals and other small ruminants. It is really posing a challenge not only to the farmers, but to the nation as a whole,” he said

Jallow maintained that the livestock sector was not only contributing to our national economic, but a sector that the country needs in view of its demand towards the fulfillments of many of our social events.

Ismailia Jobe, the regional president of NaLOA in the LRR stated that the event was meant for members of the Association to share their concern with members of the wider community on how best to curb bushfires in the region.

Jobe thus called for more collaboration in curbing the anti-environment activity in the region.

“The time has come for all of us to stop the few people who are still acting illegally on the forest because they are causing havoc not only on the environment, but to our animals in general,” he stated.

Others speakers at the event included; Chief Yaya Jarjusey of Jarra West, who is an adviser to the Association, Lamin Jawla of Livestock Department in Mansakonko and Lamin Dibba, a forestry officer in the region, who all thanked the organisers for the initiative.



by Salifu M. Touray in LRR