NAMs Transport Appeal: Fatty Promises to Make National Assembly Very Relevant

The country’s lawmakers on Tuesday pleaded to the New Government to support them with means of mobility, saying it is not befitting of a National Assembly Member (NAM) to be at the assembly, discussing the affairs of the country, only to go out on the streets looking for a taxi to go home at the end of the day.

The National Assembly Members made this plea after amending both the 1997 constitution (Amendment) bill, 2017 and Elections (Amendment) bill, 2017 held at the National Assembly in Banjul.

Responding to their appeal, Minister of the Interior, Mai Ahmed Fatty said it is a national disgrace that a member of the National Assembly would encounter serious challenges in terms of mobility, adding that it doesn’t befit the dignity of such an office.

“The National Assembly is equally important as the executive, even more important because it is where retail politics is at its best,” he said. The home affairs Minister recognized that the issue of mobility for NAMs should be catered for, noting that it is not a matter of luxury but necessity.

He assured lawmakers that without doubt; the government will make the National Assembly very relevant as well as enhance them with facilities that would enable them to deliver on behalf of the Gambian people.

Muhammed Magasi, NAM for Basse, said transportation has always been a problem for them as lawmakers. He considered the parliament as a very important instrument of government, saying without the parliament, the government’s dream would not come to reality.

For his part, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Abdoulie Bojang told the Interior Minister that the new government needs to look into the issue of transportation facing the NAMs.

Samba Jallow, Minority Leader and NAM for Nuimina Dankukung bemoaned “If you look at the National Assembly building, its US$27 million while members of the parliament working in this building don’t have the means of transportation to come to work. It is not fitting sitting down at the assembly, discussing the affairs of the country and at the end of the day, they as parliamentarians will go out of the streets looking for a taxi.”

He told the Interior Minister that their challenges are a matter of urgency, adding that they easily approve anything that comes to the parliament in the interest of the nation. He pleaded with the new government through the Interior Minister to uplift the National Assembly.

by Arfang MS Camara