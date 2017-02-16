NaNA: The Fight Against Malnutrition is Everybody’s Business

The Executive Director of National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), Modou Faal has stated that the fight against malnutrition in the country is everybody’s business, adding that everybody has a role to play in the fight against malnutrition especially the media whose role is to inform and educate the population.

Mr. Faal was speaking during a daylong training of trainers on Building Resilience through Social Transfer for Instance Security project.

The training that gathered stakeholders including media personnel was held at the NaNA along the Bartil Harding Highway in Kanifing. The project, which is funded by the European Union, is targeting three regions namely; Upper River, Central River and North Bank Regions because they look at the prevalence of malnutrition.

The training was also meant to prepare the key stakeholders at the central level on the design and implementation modality of the project ‘Building Resilience through Social Transfer for Instance Security’.

According to him, one of the areas to reduce malnutrition in the Gambia is through cash transfer, adding that there are many interventions that they can use but transferring additional cash to a vulnerable family can make a huge impact on that vulnerable in term of health, education, sanitation, nutrition amongst others.

UNICEF Country representative, Sara Bey solow Nyanti said that coming together in this regard to ensure children are provided increase access to their rights is the testimony of the government to prioritize the issue of children as well as their nutritional status and their wellbeing.

“It’s a pleasure for UNICEF funded by the European Union to carryout this project in the Gambia, and I know that as we start with very good participation, cooperation and collaboration I know that the project will be a success.”

According to her, this project shows recognition of the situation of children as released to their nutritional status, noting that the situation of nutrition has not been changing tremendously over the years in the Gambia.

She added that they found the need to have social protection projects like this in the Gambia because it helps to address the reduction of poverty and malnutrition in the country.

The UNICEF country rep said that the Gambia has suffered a significant shock, noting that over the years they had a situation of reduce yield during the climate change and issues around agriculture that has also link in the issue of malnutrition amongst others.

She thanked the EU for the sponsorship on the project of Building Resilience through Social Transfer for Instance Security.

Fanta Bai Secka, director of Social Welfare, said that it’s very important for the vulnerable families to build their resilience, noting that it is key that they support them as well as implement their social protection policy.

According to her, this is another giant step been taking after the school feeding programme in the implementation of national protection policy, and with their partnership with NaNA this would help to expand their programmes for social protection for vulnerable families especially for children. Therefore, she went on, it is very important to coordinate effectively for the beneficiaries to receive their cash transfers on time without much delay.

Malang Fofana, acting deputy executive director of NaNA, described the training as a very important one as they have been working with their partners over the past years to gather some fundings to support the building of resilience of vulnerable households in this three regions in order to address the issue of malnutrition in the country.

by Arfang MS Camara