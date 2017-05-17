National Open Defecation Free District Certification Launched in Kiang East

The minister of Health and Social Welfare Madam Saffie Lowe Ceesay Thursday presided over the launching of the National Open Defecation Free (ODF) District Certification in Kiaf, Kiang East District.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Lowe Ceesay thanked UNICEF office in The Gambia for their efforts over the past few years for not only raising the profile of sanitation on national agenda, but also ensuring that the country’s political commitments in WASH are translated into actions to make The Gambia a better place for children.

She reiterated that The Gambia is now back on the global map for sanitation, noting that in April 2017, through UNICEF support, three ministers were invited to attend High Level Meeting of Ministers of Wash and Finance in Washington to present The Gambia’s sanitation success stories. According to her, at the meeting The Gambia was hailed for its achievements in the area of sanitation.

She pointed out that sanitation and hygiene are crucial in improving the lives and wellbeing of nations, noting that improved sanitation ensures good health outcomes, advance education, reduce poverty and malnutrition, increase child and maternal survival, drive economic growth, and contribute to gender equality and dignity and improve overall quality of life.

She said despite this strong impact of WASH on quality of human life, access to basic sanitation continues to be low globally.

The Health minister stated that The Gambia as a country is no exception to this even though open defecation is low, more than one million people in the country do not have access to basic sanitation, adding that the new administration is fully aware of the importance of sanitation and therefore gives it a priority in the national development.

She disclosed that the new government is committed to improving access to sanitation and ensuring that all communities stop the practice of open defecation by November 2017.

She also congratulated Kiang East for being the first district to be declared open defecation free.

In her statement, the UNICEF country representative in The Gambia, said in November this year, a Caravan would be organised to tour the districts to declare The Gambia an open defecation country.

She used the occasion to thank the government of The Gambia for making a great impact on open defecation free, adding that The Gambia would become the first country to end open defecation free.

Madam Fanta Bojang, governor of Lower River Region, noted that ODF concept was piloted in 20 communities in 2009 in the Upper River Region and in 2016, 39 communities gained ODF status in which Kiang East was part of those communities.

She urged the communities to always adhere to the best health practices especially in the area of sanitation.

She tasked the district chiefs to closely work with their communities to strengthen the gains The Gambia has made to end ODF in the country and thanked UNICEF for their support to Gambian Children.

Momodou Lamin Manneh, the Regional Health director of Lower River region noted that sanitation should be everyone’s business.

Ansumane Sanneh, chief of Kiang East advised the communities within his district to continue the good work they are doing with the Ministry of Health and its partners.

He urged them to always wash their hands with soap after using the toilet to avoid diseases.

by Momodou Faal