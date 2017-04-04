National Quality Awards Slated for May 2017

The first edition of the National Quality Award (NQA) in The Gambia is slated for May 2017. This was disclosed by Lamin Dampha, the deputy permanent secretary (DPS), at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE) during a recent day’s launching of the National Quality Award (NQA) held at a hotel in Brufut.

According to him, the ECOWAS, the sub-regional body for the first time will also organise it’s first-ever ECOWAS Quality Award in June 2017, and urged stakeholders in The Gambia to select its winners that would be presented to compete at the ECOWAS level.

“Government through the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment is calling on the general public and private organizations to participate in the Award,” DPS Dampha urged.

The Award, according him, is structured to accommodate many small and medium size enterprises at suitable categories or levels of quality management practices.

He informed participants that this it’s an opportunity for all enterprises of all citizens including even the youth enterprises.

“I therefore, strongly encourage all potential enterprises to begin preparations in earnest so that they could avail themselves with the opportunity to participate and win the Award.”

The National Award, DPS Dampha further stated, is a mark of recognition conferred on organization that have performed excellently, saying the awards are made based on an assessment of the applicant’s performance against set criteria.

For his part, Papa Secka, the director general of The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB), expressed gratitude to all their stakeholders especially their UNIDO international consultant, Ricardo Velho.

According to him, it’s important to have good quality services, saying quality is everybody’s business whether with the business sector or outside the business sector.

Secka thus urged the general public to play a leading role in any development sector in order to ensure that quality services are achieved to the best, based on the interest of the nation and nothing else.

The National Quality Award chairman, National Organizing Committee, Dr. Omar Touray also spoke at the ceremony.



by Lamin B. Darboe