National Training on FLOSS Underway

National Training Workshop on the use of Free/ Libre& Open Source Software (FLOSS) in public administration is underway at TANGO.

The three-day synergy is funded and organised by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO) in collaboration with The Gambia National Commission for UNESCO.

Ousman Senghore, secretary general of UNESCO NATCOM, extended gratitude to the director general of ISESCO for selecting The Gambia for the event. “I’m confident that the training will make a significant difference in the ways we interact with software in our daily routine work.”

Senghore said the training will provide them an opportunity to review and consider the use of viable alternative to expensive software that does not always respond to specific and particular ICT needs in their workflows. “We at National Commission really and genuinely cherish their partnership and support.”

Madi O. Jatta, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Higher Education said it is evident that the use of ICT is becoming more and unavoidable and as it contributes immensely to effective delivery of administrative services. “Government and public administrators are increasingly spending more and more resources on digital commodities such as hardware and software.”

DPS Jatta noted that in the past few decades, there has been a revaluation in computing and communication and all indications are that technological progress and the use of ICT would continue to grow at a rapid pace. “Considering the limited available resources that countries like The Gambia are facing to find alternative and sustainable ways to reducing the cost burden on the acquisition of software.”

He said the utilisation of new technologies shall depend upon the availability of qualified professionals and building such as capacity is one of several development opportunities provided and continue to provide government to ensure continues socio-economic progress in The Gambia.

Dr. Amine Arrahmane Achargui, head of ICT division ISESCO, said the pace at which ICTs evolve nowadays seems alarmingly fast. “ICT specialists and experts have stressed on many occasions that internet, smart-phones, Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FLOSS) and cloud computing are amongst the most interesting research domains and technological applications of ICTs.”

by Omar Wally