NAWEC Denies Supplying Contaminated Water Water Scarcity to be Fixed Soon

The director of Water and Sewage Service of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), John Camara, has refuted rumours that NAWEC supplied contaminated waters, saying a rupture at its Brikama Treatment Plant Water Transmission pipe linking to major parts of the Greater Banjul Area is the cause of the current water shortage in the country.

According to him, the issue is that there was a burst pipe and lots of sand got into the pipe, but before they started running the system, they flushed it out but inevitable, they had few of the sand passed through the system and got into people’s home.

“The reason why we have risk dual chlorine is that in the event that we have situations like this; and the water is contaminated, the chlorine will fight the bacteria to make sure the water is safe for drinking. It’s well chlorinated, thus we have addressed that,” director of Water and Sewage Service explained.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the site in Brikama, Camara added that the pipe burst last Friday, 2nd May, 2017, and they repaired it but unfortunately, additional work was still required on the pipe going towards Brusubi.

“The pipe heading to Kaw Junction is now working and is in operation since Monday. Right now, work is ongoing in an advanced stage for the pipe heading to Brusubi. We are almost at the finishing stage,” he added.

According to him, despite the problem, they have measures to address the situation in the short term, noting that for the past few days, they are trying to provide water manually because all their tanks are automatic.

Camara added that everyday in the morning, afternoon and night they go around fill this tanks that helps them to distribute water to greater number of the community in the Greater Banjul Area. “We are now manually filling our tanks for people to get water. Before, people get 24 hours water supply but with this emergency we have 8 to 9 hours of water, I hope they will bear with us because it is just a short period of time,” he stated.

He said this line goes to Jambangjelly, Sanyang, Tujereng and Tanji and that their main source of supply is this line, adding that before Friday they would install pumps as each of the villages have boreholes, thus they would be supporting this boreholes with water supply. “Hopefully by Friday we will be able to finish it,” he stated.

For his part, the public relations officer (PRO) for NAWEC Pierre Sylva said the purpose of the visit was to tell Gambian people that the trouble they are going through in terms of providing this essential service, which is water.

by Momodou Jawo