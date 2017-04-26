NAWEC, GPS Company Sign 3.4M Euro Project

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) and the Global Power System (GPS) recently signed a 3.4Million Euros project for the replacement of Generator Number 8 at the Kotu Power and Installation and Commissioning of a reconditioned DG Set at Brikama 1, under the Gambia Energy Support Project (GESP).

The signing ceremony, held at the NAWEC Head Office; was witnessed by officials of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, NAWEC and GPS. According to the NAWEC officials, the signing ceremony was part of The Gambia government’s effort in providing a durable solution to our challenging energy situation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the managing director of NAWEC Baba Fatajo, spoke at length on the significance of the event, saying the occasion, being a signing ceremony between NAWEC and GPS would formalise commencement of works to replace the Generator Number 8 at Kotu power station with a reconditioned Heavy Fuel engine, and the installation and commissioning of DG set at Brikama 1 Power Plant on an already existing foundation.

The MD of NAWEC explained that, this was part of World Bank’s funded project dubbed Gambia Energy Support Project (GESP) being implemented by NAWEC. The said World Bank project comprised different components of improving on generating capacity, strengthening governance and procurement processes, loss reduction as well as other forms of institutional support.

“The component we gathered to sign here will assist NAWEC with an additional combined capacity of 13MW, and works are expected to be completed in six months. The contractor, GPS, has been a long standing partner of NAWEC and has a wide range of expertise and experience in similar kinds of project,” Mr. Fatajo added.

The NAWEC boss stated that the ceremony represents a clarion testimony of their unfettered resolve to provide short and immediate remedial measures to their energy challenges, adding that upon completion, this would serve as a significant boost to their present capacity, and would go in no small measure in satisfying the ever increasing demands of their dear customers.

For his part, Modou Njie, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum underscored the importance of the forum, while describing the project as key to NAWEC. PS Njie added; “Plans have been put in place to solve our immediate electricity crisis, with a view to increase the electricity supply within the Greater Banjul area and beyond. The country is moving on the right track to provide adequate power supply,” PS Njie stated.

The manager and chief executive officer (CEO) of GPS Refojs J.C. stated that GPS and NAWEC have been partnering for more than 15 years ago. “We have been helping them on their engines even when NAWEC is facing financial problem, and we will continue to partner with them,” CEO Refojs revealed.

The chairman Board of Directors of NAWEC, Mustapha B. Colley, said upon the completion of the project, it would go a long way in complementing the aim of government in providing adequate power supply in the country. Energy, he said, is a cross-cutting issue as it touches all sectors of development aspiration. “We will leave up to expectation in ensuing that the country enjoy affordable electricity supply so as to enable it attract investors, tourists among others,” Mr. Colley said.

