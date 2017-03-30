NAWEC Needs Over US$66M to Meet Gambia’s Power Supply Demand

The Managing Director of NAWEC Baba Fatajo has revealed that his institution is expecting the situation of electricity to be greatly improved in the country once the US$22M NAWEC project of 11 Mega Watts (MW), funded by the Islamic Development Bank is completed.

According to him, they would still have a big gap even upon completion of the 11MW project. “NAWEC needs over US$66M to meet the projected power demand of power supply in the Gambia which is 150MW; the highest we could obtain was 80MW, which has now dropped to 40MW. So you can see the struggle we are facing,” he stated.

Mr. Fatajo made these remarks on Tuesday during a press conference and a caravan tour at Brikama and Kotu Power Stations.

Baba Fatajo opined that his institution was expecting the situation of electricity to be greatly improved in the country once the said project, funded by the Islamic Development Bank is completed. He highlighted the significance of the project, which he said, was at a very advanced stage as all the required materials are already in store. He noted that the project is expected to start operations by the end of 2017.

According to him, another project of 20MW has already been signed, adding that a contractor was recruited as well. “We are expecting about 30MW generation capacity in the next 18 months. The installed capacity of NAWEC is not sufficient to meet the customers’ demand and the problem has been aggravated due to the fact that we are only able to get half of the required capacity. Our business requires intensive capital investment and the resources are scarce, so we are faced with a situation whereby we still maintain engines that should have been decommissioned long time ago, but due to the situation, we have to manage with them,” he informed the press.

He opined that without the development of NAWEC, there won’t be any other meaningful development in the country. This, he said, was the reason the government should urgently intervene to help solve their problems in order to attract potential investors. He added that one needs to provide a conducive environment to attract them.

His words: “The issue of the Dam in the Sub-region is in progress and The Gambia is expected to benefit with 80MW, which will be an added advantage for us, but this can only be possible provided we have a good transmission and distribution system.”

However, Demba Chune, revenue protection manager, at the Commercial Department of NAWEC has exposed that they were trying to reach all parastatals owing them by writing to them, noting that they intended to enter into agreement with them on how to settle their debts. “Default to comply will lead to disconnecting them and eventually publish their names if necessary, for everyone to attest that we are owed millions by those sectors. For now we would like to handle the situation diplomatically,” he said.

by Saffiatou Colley