NAWEC’s Unstable Electricity Supply not a Sabotage -PRO Sylva

Pierre Sylva, the public relations officer of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has dispelled rumours that NAWEC is sabotaging the new government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow.

According to him, the recent electricity outbreak in the Greater Banjul Area is as a result of three of their generators’ had a breakdown.

In a Daily Observer interview, Mr. Sylva said currently their engineers are repairing the engines. “Even today I was speaking to the guy overseeing the Generator Department because currently the Director is on vacation, but the engineers are working both day and night for them to get the generators up and running,” PRO Sylva clarified. He said their time framework was one week and as we are speaking one of the engines in Kotu Power Station would be repaired before three days.

He stressed that; “We have to understand that even NAWEC staff have contributed in the victory of President Adama Barrow. As civil servants we are serving the entire country,” he added, saying that NAWEC is a government entity and they couldn’t at any way derail the achievement of the government

PRO Sylva disclosed that most of the machines they are using are old as some of them are there since during the GUC time and machines have a time framework, which they can generate well. He added that the big engine, which is engine number-6 and the biggest engine, is very old and another issue is that they don’t have the adequate capacity.

He noted that as a developing country, they are now thinking of expanding, as engineers are putting up structures on where the engine would be install in Kotu power station, and they also have additional project where an engine is going to be install in Brikama.

by Momodou Jawo