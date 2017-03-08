NBR Armed Robbers Attack: PIU Officer Hospitalized

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force Foday Conta has disclosed to the Daily Observer that there were three victims of the armed robbers attack on Thursday 2nd March 2017 at Kerr Gumalo Village in Central Badibou District of the North Bank Region (NBR).

The victims, he said were: one PIU officer, Seedy Muhammed Salleh, a Mauritanian national and Muhammed Lamin Hydara all sustaining injuries and are currently admitted at the Sulayman Junkung Jammeh Hospital in Farafenni.

Confirming the incident, PRO Conta described the incident as unfortunate. He explained that during the armed robbery operation, the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) based in the village was the first to be attacked.

The GPF Police PRO added that the robbers then proceeded to the shopping area where they broke into two Mauritanian shops belonging to Seedy Muhammed Salleh and Muhammed Lamin Hydara, in which they went with an amount of D342, 000 and D181, 000 respectively from the two shops.

According to him, a case file is open and investigations are ongoing with a view to trace the suspects and brought them to justice.

“The office of the Inspector General of Police hereby urges the general public to be vigilant and report any suspected crime, so as to make Gambia safe and secure for all,” PRO Conta appealed to the general public.

by Momodou Jawo