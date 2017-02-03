NBR Assures Loyalty to President Barrow

The regional and district authorities in the North Bank Region (NBR) on Wednesday held a meeting with APRC and Coalition supporters to express their solidarity with President Adama Barrow and his government and assured him their support and loyalty.

Speaking during the meeting held at the Governor’s Bantaba in Kerewan, Governor Lamin Queen Jammeh said his region are now behind President Barrow, while assuring the Gambian leader of their support and loyalty.

He underscored the need for people to forget about their political differences and support the new government in promoting development projects and programmes for nation building.

Governor Jammeh called on district authorities to be vigilant in promoting national reconciliation and peace building. Commenting on peace and conflict management, he advised people to use dialogue as a tool in peace building. He as well urged on the council of elders, lady councilors and women federation leaders to put aside their political differences and rally behind President Barrow.

He told the gathering that the people of the region fully supported the then Government but what God has decided they cannot object it, thus they have to be united and support President Barrow and his government for the development of the country.

He expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for their intervention

Deputy governor Mustapha Saidy thanked supporters of the Coalition for massively voting for President Adama Barrow.

Chief Jimfatma Jobe of Jokadu, Alagie Jagne of central Badibou, Fabala Fadia Kinteh of Lower Badibou, Ebrima Ansu Tamba Jammeh of Upper Badibou, Fabakary Nana Sonko of Lower Nuimi and Sait Gaye of SabachSanjal all commended the people of the region for rallying behind President Barrow in consolidating development programmes. The District Chiefs reaffirmed their support in enhancing national reconciliation and peace building.

The chiefs called on the alkalolus to organise meetings in promoting national reconciliation and rally behind President Barrow and tasked the former APRC supporters to work with executive members of the Coalition members in building solidarity and boost national development.

Chief Ebrima Ansu Tamba Jammeh and Secretary to National Council of Seyfolu assured of council’s support to President Barrow and thanked the governor his foresight in bringing APRC and Coalition supporters together to promote national development.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow