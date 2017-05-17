NBR Business Community Urged to Be Compliance in Tax Payment

The deputy governor for the North Bank Region (NBR), Mustapha Saidy has urged business communities within his region to be compliance in the payment of tax, noting that early payment of tax ensure government implement its development aspiration to the citizenry.

Mr. Saidy made this remarks recently in Farafenni in a tax seminar forum organised by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) for business communities within the region.

The government, he said, could only achieve its development need for the people through the taxes been paid and government could only build road network, hospital, electricity supply and even the payment of civil services’ salary through the payment of tax.

For his part, Lamin Jassey, manager of Corporate and Public Affairs, on behalf of the GRA commissioner general, dwelled on the significance of the forum, thus called on the participants to participate fully in order to enable them understand the different tax administered by GRA.

The seminar, he noted, was part of GRA’s attempt to educate and sensitise the general public on the taxes it administered. “Today’s event is special given the fact that the forum brings together members of the business communities who will help facilitate tax compliance. The forum also avail us the opportunities to sensitise the business communities and tax payers about their revenue laws,” he stated.

He went on to say that this effort is gear towards modernising the tax system and improving reform recently undertaken by government aimed at promoting micro-economic stability, improve revenue mobilisation, promote efficiency in resource allocation among other things. The seminar is part of series of programme undertaken with key stakeholders in the country with a view to deepen understanding and improving compliance.

“It is our hope that you will continue to support the implementation of government tax reform for nation building. We value and appreciate your partnership and urge you to always engage us on matters of taxation to enhance greater understanding” Mr. Jersey noted.

The deputy director for Compliance, Taxpayer Education and Training George W. Thomas, informed the participants that GRA is tasked with the responsibility of accessing and collecting tax on behalf of government. In this regard, he noted, they conduct tax seminars in different regions with a view to interact with the business comminutes and put them through the different taxes that are been collected by GRA.

by Momodou Jawo