NBR Governor Begins Familiarization Tour

The new Governor of the North Bank Region (NBR) Ebrima Dampha Tuesday began a three-day tour of institutions, government departments, NGOs and parastatals within his region.

Among the places the governor visited on the first day of his tour at Kerewan includes; Kerewan Area Council, Regional Education Directorate office, Kerewan, NAWEC, IEC Regional office in Kerewan, Agriculture and Forestry Departments, Police Intervention Unit, ADWAC , among others.

Speaking in an interview with The Daily Observer on Wednesday, Governor Dampha stated that, the aim of his visit to these institutions in the region was to get firsthand information about the development activities and also to acquaint himself with the constrains and challenges some of these institutions and government departments were confronted with.

He said that, it was important for him and his team to abreast themselves with developments in the region.

The governor and his team on Wednesday equally visited the AFPRC General Hospital in Farafenni, the various security services operating within Farafenni, NAWEC, SDF, Ahmadiyaa Mission, among others,

The institutions’ heads and staff who spoke at the various meetings described the visit as timely and very significant to them.

They assured to collaborate with the Governor’s Office in order to address some of their development challenges.

