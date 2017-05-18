NBR Governor Embarks on Familiarization Tour

The new governor North Bank Region recently embarked on a familiarisation tour of his region, calling for national reconciliation among people in his region.

Ebrima K.S. Dampha while addressing mass gathering during the first leg of his familiarization tour at Kerr JargaJobe in Jokadou, Njaba Kunda in Central Baddibou and Ngain Sanjal in Sabach Sanjal, called on women, youths and district tribunal to be steadfast in promoting peace by nurturing the concept of ‘one Gambia, one people and one Nation’.

The tour, accding to officials, was desinged to enlighten the public on the term of reference of governor’s in the new dispensation of administration with the ultimate objective of building a solid and formidable force, thereby accelerating national development.

“There is need to educate the public on the misconception surrounding democracy among youth folks. Nobody is above the law.”

The familiarisation tour, according to him, would foster more reconciliation among families, positing that tribalism has no place in New Gambia.

He stressed the need for people to champion peace building and security, promosing that his office would continue to enhance effective coordination and follow up project implemented to ensure community ownership of projects.

Commenting on law and order, Governor Dampha renewed his call for alkalolu in the region to desist from issuing document to strangers.;

He also urged people to promote community policing and report any suspected armed robbers and any forms of criminal acts to the security outlets without delay.

He lauded the Senegalo-Gambian Secretariat for its stance in promoting bilateral and cultural ties between the two countries.

The NBR governor equally renewed his calls for members of the Technical Advisory Committee in the area to ensure successful execution of development projects to promote national development.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chiefs Jim fatma Jobe of Jokadou, Alagie Jagne of Central Baddibou and Saite Gaye of Sabach Sanjal, all lauded the new governor and entourage for the move.

The move, according to them, would ensure smooth dispensation of projects so as to promote the spirit of peace building and national reconciliation.

Njaga Khan, Regional Community Development officer, who doubles as secretary to North Bank Regional Technical Advisory Committee, thanked the district authorities for their commitment in promoting social cohesion to enhance participatory development.

The meetings were graced by district chiefs, alkalolu, council of elders, district court tribunals, youths, and ward councilors and women leaders among a host of others.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow