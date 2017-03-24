Ndow’s SSS Holds Arts Exhibition

In what was a spectacular show of artistic materials, Ndow’s Comprehensive Senior Secondary School recently held its arts exhibition, designed to showcase artistic talents of students from their Arts department.



Arts is said to be something that is created with imagination and skills that’s beautifully meant to express important ideas or feelings.

Speaking at the exhibition, Mr. Adeniyi Fayemi, the principal of Ndow’s Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, said arts was all about creativity and that it is the act of bring something out of your mind into reality.

He thus urged the students to put more efforts by keeping the good momentum, saying they have enough potential to showcase their artistic talents.

Ramatoulie Jallow, a grade 9 student at the said school, underscored the importance of arts in general, further outlining some of the motivations behind her success.

She shared that their motivation behind planning for their future might not only be good academically, but also technically.

She maintained that she chooses arts as a subject because it helps in building her career in arts.

Kalilu Taal, an arts teacher of the school, also expressed similar sentiments.

Tall indicated that 100 candidates were to sit the subject in the West African Examinations Certificate this year said, saying every year his subject is always the most outstanding subjects when it comes to West African Examination.

“My students pass with flying colours, scoring 1, 2 and 3 in arts.”

by Olimatou Coker