NEMA-CHOSSO $72.7 Project Developing Thousands of Hectares for Agric Production

The US$72.7 Million IFAD-funded NEMA-CHOSSO project, which among others, is developing over 3000 hectares of lowland agriculture, aimed at reducing rural poverty is about to be completed, targeting over 27,750 beneficiaries.



This was disclosed by Alhagie B. Jabang, the Nema Project Financial Controller, during the Agric Minister’s recent visit to the Nema Project based in Abuko.

Jabang told the tour party that 1500 hectares of upland erosion control, and 382 hectares on tidal irrigation development is almost 80% completed, targeting 5076 beneficiaries.

He told the Minister and delegation that another 442 hectares of tidal irrigation development will commence soon, adding that 18.7km road construction to access fertile rice fields, targeting 10,772 beneficiaries is also underway.

According to him, 1,040 hectares were ploughed during the 2016 season and that nine vegetable gardens project covering 45 hectares, targeting 5795 beneficiaries is 80% completed.

“Another 23 vegetable gardens are at advanced procurement stage.100 hectares of mangrove restoration was established. Eight hectares of community woodlots have been established. Two local markets have been constructed in West Coast and North Bank Regions respectively,” he said.

He indicated that the objective of the project is to increase income through improved productivity based on sustainable land and water management practices as well as to reduce vulnerability from climate-induced hazards.

This, he added, would increase adaptive capacity in a changing environment.



by Madi S. Njie