Networking Among Most Valued Aspects of IFAJ Membership

The 58th congress of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) recently opened at Kievitskroon, in Pretoria with participants placing emphasis on networking as one of the “most valued aspects” of the federation.

The congress was centered on the theme “Africa Its Time”. The congress awarded the IFAJ young leaders and this year’s Master Class participants, which consisted of 20 agricultural journalists for their efforts.

At the event, the chairperson of the Organising Committee, Nico van Burick, said IFAJ members’ rate networking opportunities at congress as among the most valued aspects of their IFAJ membership.

Mr. Burick said in a pre-shared statement that it is his wish that valuing membership would be on top of everyone’s list at the congress in sunny South Africa and; “you all will make friends for life,” he said in a pre-shared statement.

He stated that the congress is also meant for journalists to gain professional development skills and to learn about the host country’s agriculture.

Gateway to Africa

South Africa is a water scarce country where only 12 percent of land could be used for crop production, but it is Africa’s largest producer and the only net exporter of food on the continent.

Mr. Burick said the country has a modern commercial farming sector as well as small-scale farming and subsistence-based African farming in the deeper rural areas.

“We all know the estimates. To feed a world population of nine billion people by 2050 will require an increase of at least 70 percent in production,” he said.

“Africa can do it and South Africa is the gateway to the rest of Africa. Already, more than 2000 South African farmers are involved in about 40 African countries.”

Speaking at the Kievitskroon in Pretoria, Charl Senekal, custodian of Agricultural Writers South Africa, said South African farmers are some of the best in the world.

He said farmers are also keened to learn and black farmers are coming in today and the success stories he heard was that each farmer wants to do better.

Critical role

A hundred and thirty six journalists from thirty countries were taking part in this year’s IFAJ congress.

Kobus Steenekamp, managing director of Monsanto, recognizes the crucial role they played in the advancement of agriculture in Africa and the world.

He said journalists play a critical role in agricultural development. He said it is important to put back the belief in science and that technology is critical to ensuring household food security.

He indicated that Monsanto, a biotech company, was effectively contributing to agricultural development not only in South Africa but across the world.

Holding under the theme Africa It’s Time, the 2017 IFAJ congress also recognized the 2017 participants of the IFAJ/DuPont Pioneer Master Class and the IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Programme at the welcome dinner.

The two groups of 10 participants each were introduced to the congress and presented with awards in recognition of their “outstanding work as agricultural journalists and as future leaders of their countries’ agricultural guilds.”

by Amadou Jallow South Africa