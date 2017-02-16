New Chief Justice Sworn-in

The Gambian leader, His Excellency Adama Barrow Wednesday morning presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief Justice, Hassan Bubacarr Jallow, at a local hotel in Kololi.

The newly sworn-in Chief Justice (CJ) took three different oaths of office, secrecy and allegiance. He pledged his resolve to execute the functions of his office without ‘fear or favour,’ affection or ill-will.

Jallow, a native of Bansang in the Central River Region, had served as the Minister of Justice in the First Republic between 1984-1994.

President Barrow said the country is going through a historic transition in establishing a modern democracy where respect for human rights and dignity of the people is the norm. “There can never be peace when there is no justice, and there cannot be justice when there is no freedom of expression and opinion. It is in this light the New Gambia welcomes its brains in rebuilding it. It is therefore not a surprise that Honorable Justice Hassan Jallow has decided to join in this crusade.”

Jallow has served the Gambia in different capacities and President Barrow is expecting that the experience gained both at local and international levels will take the country’s judicial system to higher heights.

He urged the new Chief Justice to work hard in order to achieve the goal as a government and to leave a legacy of sustained institutions, laws and procedures. This, he said, would transform the country into a fully fledge democracy and facilitate social, economic and political development for the people in the New Gambia.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakarr Tambedou, said the appointment of CJ Jallow marks the new beginning for an independence of the judiciary in The Gambia. He added that it is a first step of restoring confidence and justice in the country.

He promised that the new government would ensure an effective justice service delivery.

On his part, Chief Justice Hassan Bubacarr Jallow said he was honoured to be appointed to serve as the CJ and thanked President Barrow for the confidence he has in him.

The independence and impartiality of the judiciary, he said, would be observed and he would do his best to meet the expectation of the populace.

by Alieu Ceesay