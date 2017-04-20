New Covenant Press Club Visits Daily Observer

As part of their familiarization tour of media institutions within the Kanifing Municipality, the New Covenant Press Club, on Monday 10th April, visited the Daily Observer Company, the publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper, at its Kanifing premises.

The visit, according to Alieu Jallow, the club’s coordinator, was meant to expose aspiring journalists with the means of acquiring knowledge, skills and ethics in journalism.

Jallow underscored the importance of the visit, which he said, would go a long way in building the capacity of his members and as well enhance their knowledge on news writing, reporting and gathering.

He expressed gratitude to the managing director of the Daily Observer for availing them the opportunity, as well as sparing their time with them, talking and touring through various departments within the company.

On his part, Mr. Mbowe, the managing director of Daily Observer commended the coordinator and members of the club for the zeal and aspiration they have for journalism, saying nurturing young minds and talents would go a long way in shaping the intellectual skills of aspiring journalists and as well create dynamic journalists in the near future.

Mbowe assured the press Club of intention to work hand in glove with them in helping fulfill their dreams.

The principal of the school, Sang M.L. Mendy lauded the coordinator and members of the press club for the commitment and dedication they have shown, saying they are not only developing their academic, intellectual and writing skills, but indeed selling the image of the school to the outside world.

During the visit, members of the press club expressed gratitude to the managing director and his staff for the opportunity and knowledge shared.