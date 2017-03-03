New Found Democracy Doesn’t Mean You Should Commit Crime – Interior Minister

The Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty has stated that Gambians are free under the new dispensation but was also quick that the police are not also relenting in the execution of their duties under the new administration.

Minister did not mince his words when he made it clear that democracy and freedom do not mean the suspension of law and order.

He stressed that having a new government should not lead anyone to assault police officers, or free to speak to them in a language that is threatening or to commit a crime for the fact that ‘we have new a government’.

The Interior Minister Fatty made it clear that the law is still here and that it has not changed. “Law and order will still be maintained. Gambians should not be under illusion that we have a new dispensation and that we break the law, because if you do realize that there is a law, the police will do their job and will have the full support of the government and particularly my Ministry,” he emphasised.

The Interior Minister made these remarks during his maiden visit to the Police Headquarters in Banjul. He considered The Gambia Police Force as the vanguards in the maintenance of peace and order in the country, saying under the leadership of IGP Sonko, GPF will continue to grow and deliver efficiently to the Gambian people.

Minister Fatty acknowledged that over the past five years, tremendous achievements have been made must importantly on the human capital stock of the police force. “The human capital of the police force has radically changed. The police force now boasts of over 100 of university graduates, many Law graduates among them and even medical doctors in the force now. This is a great stride and I am sure with the availability of the necessary resources, the GPF will be one among the best in Africa,” he enthused.

He said he is committed to achieving the agenda of reform and progress of the police force, thereby assuring them of President Barrow’s continued commitment towards internal security. This government, he said, would empower you (the police) under the Police Act, and support Community Policing projects in order to continue improving police-public relations and in educating Gambians on the need to be law abiding and see police officers as their friends and partners.

The Inspector General of Police Yankuba Sonko welcome the Interior Minister to the Police Headquarters, while assuring him of the Gambia Police Force’s continuous support towards complementing the effort of his Ministry in its quest to transform the GPF into a service delivery institution in the best interest of Gambian people.

IGP Sonko added that the official strength of the Gambia Police Force is 6000 at the moment, 52 main police stations, 50 police posts, 9 Police Intervention Unit base across the country, 10 PIU posts located at strategic locations countrywide. These units and stations, he noted strive to maintain the security of the country.

by Momodou Jawo