New Gambia Movement Gives to Sisters of Charity, Serekenuda Mosque

New Gambia Movement, a civil-society organisation with the motto; ‘Power to the people’, has launched its Feed the Family project with the recent donation to Sisters of Charity and Serekunda Central Mosque.

The items donated include, bags of rice, sugar and biscuits among a host of others.

Presenting the items to the two institutions, Dr. Pierre Gomez, the National Organizing secretary of the movement, gave an insight into the formation of the movement, saying it all came as a result of the need for a national movement of well-meaning and like-minded Gambians to bring about comprehensive, meaningful and lasting change to our country.

According to him, it was for this reason that the New Gambia Movement came into being, with the primary objective of transforming The Gambia into a politically enlightened and empowered Family Nation in which the people are the parents, the government, and the children.

Gomez appealed to the beneficiary institutions to make the best use of the items donated, saying the items were not much, but would at least be useful to the beneficiaries.

Madam Nahla Tambedou, a member of the movement, informed the beneficiaries that the monetary purchasing of these items came from their member’s salaries.

“We felt that it is part of our core duties to come to the aid of the less privileged in the country in any form that would make their lives better,” she added.

Madam Tambedou said that this is the first outreach programme undertaken by the movement since its formation, and further assured of her movement’s continual partnership with the beneficiary institutions in the years to come.

by Binta Jammeh