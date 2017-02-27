New Gov’t is Yet to Decide to Contest as Coalition in Upcoming Elections- HalifaSallah

Halifa Sallah, the Spokesperson for the coalition government has revealed that the coalition government is yet to take a decision as to whether they are going to contest as a Coalition or not in the upcoming parliamentary élections.

According to him, they would meet and discuss and that people would be informed about any decision reached.

Speaking recently during a press conference at a hotel in Senegambia, Halifa Sallah informed the press that he is not ruling himself out to contest for the forthcoming National Assembly elections slated for 6th April 2017, if call to contest.

He pointed out that his Constituency, which used to be Serekunda Central is now divided into two :Serekunda Constituency and Bundung. Therefore, Sallah said if he is to contest when chosen, he would contest for the Serekunda Constituency seat.

He advised aspiring candidates who wish to contest in the forthcoming National Assembly elections to seek grassroot and party support.

The Coalition Spokesperson described the National Assembly as a very important organ of the government, so the electorate should know the caliber of people to elect. He indicated this is a place where bills should be properly scrutinized and critically look at before finally being pass into law.

Halifa Sallah pointed out that National Assembly members should challenge government on certain issues before they agree on a decision.

Mr. Sallah underlined that National Assembly members have a role to play in holding the government accountable.

by Momodou Faal