New Interior Minister Urges Gambians to Protect the Country

The newly appointed minister of Interior, Mai Ahmed Fatty has called on Gambian to come forward to help protect this country so that we can develop it.

“Without security, there will be no peace; without security there will be no development and I consider this responsibility very honourous,” he said, while speaking to reporters shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday.

According to him; ‘‘But I am confident that with my Cabinet colleagues and all Gambians and friends of The Gambia and those living on our territories, we will ensure that the Gambia remain peaceful; a stable country; remains a compassionate nation; where everybody, regardless of who you are and where you come from would be able to live according to your means and abilities and the opportunities that are available.”

However, Mr. Fatty further explained that the National Intelligent Agency (NIA) was first created by a degree, which he said, was validated by the constitution, which define the laws of The Gambia and includes the existing laws inclusive the degrees that were passed even by the then AFPRC.

These laws, he said, came as an act of parliament subsequently.

“As a government that is ground by the rule of law and constitutionality, we just don’t ban the NIA,” he said, pointing out that it was created by law.

“The president cannot pronounce; banning the NIA without going through the due process,” he said.

He said that the issue of NIA would be looked at very closely and critically by making sure that it perform its role within the constitution and within the laws; and that the whole Gambia would see a huge change as the functions and operational activities of the NIA would change fundamentally to serve the interest of the Gambians and not as they used to know it.

“As the minister of Interior, let me declare here that the rule of fear is over in this country,” he said, while urging the police to act within the dictates of the law.

Dilating on his immediate plans as a minister, Mr. Fatty said that he would make a comprehensive review of everything that was in stock. “We will reform; we will expand and we will introduce new policies to better serve; and be more relevant to current threats facing our country,” he said.

by Bekai Njie