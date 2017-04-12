New National Assembly Members Sworn-In

Fifty-eight (58) National Assembly Members were yesterday sworn in at a ceremony held at the National Assembly Chambers in Banjul.

The swearing in of the speaker and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly were administered by the chief justice of The Gambia, Hon. Hassan B. Jallow, while the swearing in of the new NAMs were administered by the clerk of the National Assembly.

The newly elected National Assembly Members unanimously elected, Mariama Jack-Denton as new speaker and Momodou L.K. Sanneh as the new deputy speaker of the National Assembly after they were nominated by President Barrow.

The ceremony was witnessed by the vice president of The Gambia, Aja Fatoumata Jallow-Tambjang, former speaker of the National Assembly and former National Assembly Members, foreign diplomats, ministers and other government officials.

At the ceremony, all new NAMs swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of The Gambia and to execute the functions of an honorable National Assembly Member (NAM) without fear or favour, affection or ill will, according to the constitution of The Gambia and other laws of the land.

Shortly after taking their oaths, the new speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, Hon. Mariama Jack-Denton returned thanks to Allah and prayed for His continuous guidance as they set to discharge their duties in the service of the country.

She also thanked President Adama Barrow for the trust and confidence he has bestowed on her by nominating her to serve as the speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia in his government.

‘It is with immense pleasure and deep sense of honour that I wish to accept the position of Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia under the 3rd Republic of President Adama Barrow’s government,” Speaker Jack-Denton stated.

She also commended his colleagues in the Assembly for the confidence they have bestowed on her, thus assured them that she would uphold, protect and promote the constitution and the other laws of The Gambia as well as the standing orders of the National Assembly of The Gambia.

She promised his colleagues at the assembly that she would work with both sides of the National Assembly in order to further protect the democratic ideals and rule of law.

She called on her colleagues to serve in the best interest of their electorates while tasking them to be dedicated and committed to the works of the National Assembly and by extension, to serve the nation.

Speaker Jack-Denton on behalf of the new National Assembly Members and clerk of the National Assembly and assembly staff, extended her profound gratitude to the clerk of the Ghanaian Parliament and delegation for gracing the ceremony.

‘This shows the cordial relationship that is existing since memorial time between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Ghana,” speaker informed new parliamentarians.

After both the Presidential and National Assembly elections, she went on, it is now their daunting challenge as National Assembly Members to live up to the expectation of The Gambian electorates.

by Lamin B. Darboe