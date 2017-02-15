New Political Party Emerges in Gambia

Barely two months into the 3rd Republic under the leadership of His Excellency Adama Barrow, a new political party has emerged with the name United Party for National Development (UPND) formed by Gambian born international consultant Solomon David Jarrga Njie.

Born in February 1958 in Banjul, Mr. Njie is a husband, father and a politician who is ready to work with the current coalition government and other political parties towards national development and strive for more self-inclusive policies in all sectors.

The party’s secretary general Ousainou Bobb in an interview with this reporter disclosed that the party chooses the colour Red to symbolize action, energy, speed, assertiveness and confidence. He added that the party bears the slogan ‘Unity, Equality and Development’ and the motto reads, “Together in progress we move the Gambia forward”.

He further outlined that the Party’s Liberalism ideology would generally support ideas and programmes such as freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, free markets, civil rights, democratic societies, secular governments, gender equality, and international cooperation among others.

“Gender equality and women emancipation, youth development, social cohesion and unity for all Gambians, transformation of State into a people’s driven state and governance, the party seeks to focus on radical socio-economic transformation to meaningfully address poverty, unemployment and equality,” he said.

Established on the 19 January 2017, Mr. Bobb revealed that the party would be officially launched on the 18 February 2017. In pursuance of its mission and to realize its vision, he said the UPND is guided by four main principles; Peacefulness, Non confrontation in solving political impasse, Non violent approach to political development, Mentoring young people in political leadership while Article 7 of the UPNDs constitution defines the character of the party as Democratic; Non Sectarian; Pro-people and Progressive.

The party’s strategy is based on Empowerment, Education, Entrepreneurship, Employment, and Effective governance. He finally used the platform to call for support from all and sundry to the party and for the participation of young people in particular.

By Fatou Sowe